Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

