Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blink Charging Stock Performance
Blink Charging stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blink Charging
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.