Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Blink Charging stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

