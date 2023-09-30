Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 116,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.