Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 289,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 120,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

