BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,432,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 586% from the previous session’s volume of 208,704 shares.The stock last traded at $50.27 and had previously closed at $50.24.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 867,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

