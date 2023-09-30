Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $142.49 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.