Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $822,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 289,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

