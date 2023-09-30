Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.79 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

