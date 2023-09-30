Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $87.31 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $470.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

