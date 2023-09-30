Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.15

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 347039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

