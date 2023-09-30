Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

