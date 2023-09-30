Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 791 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

