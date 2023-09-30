Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.97 and its 200 day moving average is $488.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

