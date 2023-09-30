Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Ravi Venkatesan Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 662.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

