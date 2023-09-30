Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris Acquires 4,250 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,959.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
