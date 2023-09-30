Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,250 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $2,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

