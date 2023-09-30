Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 362,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 223,088 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

