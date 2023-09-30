Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

