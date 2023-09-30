Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $142.49 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

