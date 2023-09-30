Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $142.49 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

