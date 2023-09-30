Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.56.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.49 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

