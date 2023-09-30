CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 713 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.49 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

