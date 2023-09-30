CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 66 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META opened at $300.21 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $267.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

