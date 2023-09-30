Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $162.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

