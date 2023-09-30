Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,576.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,373 shares of company stock worth $1,772,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.