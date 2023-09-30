CKW Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 97.1% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 604,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

