Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,027,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,694,558 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $763.00 million, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.