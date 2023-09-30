Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

