CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 4.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.53 and last traded at $104.48. 143,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 716,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

