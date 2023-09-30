Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.93.

COST opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

