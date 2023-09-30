Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $478.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

