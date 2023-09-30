Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $619.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $597.00 to $619.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

