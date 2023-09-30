Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $572.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

