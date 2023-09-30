Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,632,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,112,599 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

