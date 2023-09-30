Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Trading Up 1.2 %

COUR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.76. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after buying an additional 212,683 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.