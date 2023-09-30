Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Coursera Trading Up 1.2 %
COUR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.76. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
