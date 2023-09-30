Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 69,912 shares.The stock last traded at $34.11 and had previously closed at $34.02.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

