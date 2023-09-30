Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average of $243.54. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $199.30 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

