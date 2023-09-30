Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.