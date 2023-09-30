Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 129.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

