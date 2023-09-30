Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 77,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

KEYS opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

