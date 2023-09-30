Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.