Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

