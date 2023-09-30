Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

