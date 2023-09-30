Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

