Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

