Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

