Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

