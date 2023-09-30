Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,968 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.