Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 22,052 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.