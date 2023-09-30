Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,576 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

